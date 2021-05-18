Pattaya restaurant raided, customers arrested for violating alcohol consumption ban

Pattaya authorities arrested 20 Thais, 16 women, 4 men and 1 male Indian, for the consumption of alcoholic beverages at a restaurant despite a ban. Administrative officials and police last night raided Sayvana Bar & Restaurant on south Pattaya road for violating the alcohol sales and consumption ban at restaurants.







Authorities found that alcoholic beverages were prepared in the back office of the restaurant and glasses of the beverages were served to customers one after another.

The communicable disease committee of Chonburi province allowed dining-in at restaurants until 11pm and banned the consumption of alcoholic beverages at such premises to contain COVID-19.

At Pattaya police station the customers who drank alcoholic beverages at the restaurant were charged with illegal gathering risking virus transmission and the restaurateur was prosecuted for violating the ban order of the communicable disease committee of Chon Buri. (TNA)











































