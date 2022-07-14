COVID-19 patients in Thailand must seek treatments in accordance with official guidelines

Health authorities are warning the general public against the unsupervised use of COVID-19 drugs, which may have harmful consequences.

The warning comes amid reports of COVID drugs, particularly the “Molnupiravir” antiviral drug, being sold through unofficial channels, including online marketplaces. Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said improper use of such drugs may lead to complications, including overdosing and drug resistance – potentially giving rise to new coronavirus variants.







Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said anyone testing positive for COVID-19 should seek treatments in accordance with official guidelines, with doctors available to assess the symptoms and prescribe drugs as needed.

The premier has assured that the public health system currently has enough capacity and medical supplies to treat everyone.





Several drugs can be prescribed to patients if necessary, according to their symptoms and risk factors. Three types of antivirals are so far available to COVID-19 patients in Thailand, namely Favipiravir, Molnupiravir, and Paxlovid. Green chiretta is also offered as an herbal option.

With the new surge in infections now leading to more prevalent cases of pneumonia, the government is encouraging the elderly and people with underlying health conditions to get boosted.

Health authorities are also attempting to address the misconception that boosters are no longer needed amid reports of people getting infected despite receiving multiple doses of the vaccine.

The government is emphasizing that vaccines still reduce the likelihood of developing severe complications after contracting the virus, while encouraging the general public to continue observing Universal Protection measures. (NNT)

































