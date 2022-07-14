Pattaya plans more road improvements on Koh Larn Island

Pattaya will widen the shoulder on a dangerous Koh Larn Road to prevent accidents.

Deputy City Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai escorted city council members on tour of the island’s various construction projects July 13, discussing long-term plans for a waste incinerator and safety improvements at a viewpoint.







The tour also stopped at Pattaya School No. 10 where contractors are building a new multipurpose zone. Currently cement is being poured, electrical infrastructure installed and a roof built with the expectation that work will be complete by month’s end.

They then traveled to the “windmill viewpoint”, a curvy road high on the Koh Larn hill where numerous accidents have occurred. Residents want the shoulder widened to prevent cars and bikes from going over the edge.





Kiattisak explained that the current hillside is too narrow and will have to be artificially built-out to accommodate a wider shoulder. There’s no estimate on when the work will be completed.































