Bangkok governor meets Chinese Ambassador to discuss ‘Smart City’ Project

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has met with the Chinese ambassador to Thailand to discuss assistance in transforming Bangkok into a ‘Smart City’.

Chadchart had a business dinner with Ambassador Han Zhiqiang to request the Chinese Embassy’s cooperation with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.







At the meeting, which was also attended by BMA chief adviser Torsak Chotimongkol, deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon, adviser Nipat Thonglek, and Secretary Pimuk Simaroj, several topics of cooperation were discussed, including the provision of computers to Bangkok schools and the acquisition of medical equipment for Bangkok hospitals.





In addition, Chadchart suggested that the embassy participate in Bangkok’s outdoor film festival by showcasing popular Chinese films and media content to Thai audiences. The Chinese ambassador accepted the suggestion and stated that the embassy would first create subtitles for the suggested content.

Chadchart also mentioned a plan to employ Chinese teachers at Bangkok schools to allow Chinese classes to be taught by native speakers.

The Bangkok governor met with Russian Ambassador Evgeny Tomikhin earlier this month to commemorate 125 years of bilateral relations and 25 years since Bangkok and Moscow became sister cities. (NNT)

































