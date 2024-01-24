Court set to rule over media shareholding case against Pita

The constitutional court is set to rule on Wednesday (January 24) on claims that the former prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat may have violated the rules of a 2023 general election by owning shares in a media company.

The Election Commission submitted a request to the Constitutional Court to rule on the case, prompting the court to issue an order to suspend him from duties as an MP on July 19, 2023, until the Constitutional Court reaches a verdict.







In terms of security measures around the Constitutional Court office, there is heightened security. Primary security responsibility is assigned to officers from Thung Song Hong Police Station. They are actively ensuring the safety of the premises.

Additionally, for those attending the reading of the verdict, the Constitutional Court permits only the parties involved and related individuals. Meanwhile, the media is facilitated with TV screens and speakers installed in the central hall on the second floor. The general public can follow the proceedings through the Constitutional Court’s YouTube channel from 2:00 PM onwards.







However, Pita Limjaroenrat has personally informed about his travel schedule to attend the reading of the verdict at the Constitutional Court in the Chaeng Wattana Government Complex, around 12:45 PM.

The legal team of the Move Forward Party expresses confidence in the legal battle, believing that Pita will emerge victorious in the ITV shareholding case. In case of a favorable outcome and a verdict from the Constitutional Court, he is prepared to swiftly move from the Constitutional Court to the Parliament building for an immediate assembly session.







Pita, a Harvard-educated former executive of ride-hailing app Grab, led the Thai progressive Move Forward Party to a stunning electoral victory last year on an anti-establishment reform agenda.

However, the 43-year-old failed twice to win enough parliamentary votes to become prime minister. In order to form a government, his party took a step back to allow the party with the second-highest number of seats, the Pheu Thai Party, to take over with the latter’s proposed candidate for prime minister.

Pita resigned as the party’s leader in September 2023, while his political status has been suspended following a court order. (TNA)































