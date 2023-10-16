90 Thai workers from Israel arrive at U-Tapao Airport on Sunday

On October 15, at U-Tapao International Airport in Ban Chang District of Rayong Province, there was a gathering of families and officials from various agencies, along with members of the media. They had come to warmly welcome Thai workers returning from Israel for the third time, totaling 90 individuals, comprising 88 males and 2 females.







This evacuation was organized through Fly Dubai Airlines, with the departure from Israel occurring on October 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The travelers had a layover in Dubai before continuing their journey. They departed from Dubai at 8:00 p.m. and arrived in Thailand this morning at approximately 5:30 a.m.







Upon arrival at U-Tapao Airport, officials conducted baggage inspections and provided detailed explanations of travel procedures to ensure the safe return of the 88 Thai passengers. Subsequently, the travelers boarded three buses that had been prepared to transport them from U-Tapao Airport to the SC Park Hotel in Bangkok. The departure from U-Tapao Airport took place at approximately 7:00 a.m. Additionally, some individuals awaited their relatives who had come to pick them up at U-Tapao Airport, preparing for their onward journey to their hometowns.







The government’s deep concern for the well-being of its citizens is evident in the thorough measures taken to ensure their safe return. The government has diligently coordinated with various agencies to provide all possible assistance, facilitating the prompt and secure return of these Thai nationals to their homes. (NNT)











