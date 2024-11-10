Typhoon ‘Yin Xing’, currently over upper South China Sea, not expected to impact Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Flood, Storm, and Landslide Relief Operations Center has confirmed that Typhoon Yin Xing, currently situated over the upper South China Sea, is not expected to impact Thailand. The center’s spokesperson and Advisor to the Prime Minister, Jirayu Huangsap, stated that while the typhoon remains strong, it is likely to weaken as it moves into areas influenced by a cold air mass over upper Thailand and the South China Sea. This weakening trend is anticipated to continue as the storm approaches the coast of Vietnam.



According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a moderate cold air mass currently prevails over northern and northeastern Thailand, bringing a sustained cooling trend to these regions. The cooler weather is being reinforced by mid-level winds from the east and southeast, resulting in brisk morning temperatures. Travelers planning to visit northern and northeastern Thailand next week are advised to prepare for cooler conditions.

The cool air is especially pronounced in mountainous and high-altitude areas, where temperatures are expected to remain low for an extended period. These regions will experience consistently cool mornings and evenings, creating a unique seasonal atmosphere for visitors.







With Typhoon Yin Xing posing no direct threat, Jirayu said the North and the Northeast can look forward to stable weather in the coming week. (NNT)

































