A taxi ride turned into a miracle as woman gives birth to baby girl on Bangkok road

BANGKOK, Thailand – A remarkable incident unfolded when a Myanmar woman gave birth in a taxi just 500 meters from Taksin Hospital, Nov 10. The taxi, which had been en route to the hospital, was near the Wongwian Yai area when the woman unexpectedly went into labor.

Chaiyaphol, a rescue worker from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, received the emergency call and quickly located the yellow taxi, registered with the number T.S. 4557. Upon reaching the vehicle, Chaiyaphol provided immediate first aid, wrapping the newborn in cloth. Both mother and baby were reported to be in good health.

An ambulance from Taksin Hospital was then called to transport them safely for further care. The incident ended happily with both the mother and her newborn daughter safe and well. (TNA)









































