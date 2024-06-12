Constitutional Court to deliberate on Move Forward Party dissolution on June 18

The Constitutional Court will deliberate on dissolving the Move Forward Party on June 18 and orders the Election Commission to submit more evidence by June 17.

The petition, filed by the EC, alleges that there is credible evidence suggesting that the Move Forward Party engaged in activities aimed at overthrowing the democratic system with the King as Head of State. The petition seeks the dissolution of the party, the revocation of the electoral rights of its executive committee members, and a ten-year ban on their involvement in the formation of new political parties.







The Move Forward Party has submitted a defense against these allegations on June 4.

The court on Wednesday ordered the Election Commission to submit a list of witnesses and evidence by June 17, and has scheduled the next hearing for June 18.









In another high-profile case, the same court sets the deliberation of the case involving Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s controversial appointment of a cabinet minister for June 18.

The petition was filed by 40 senators alleging that the appointment of Pichit Chuenban as the Prime Minister’s Office minister was unconstitutional. The court orders both parties to submit more evidence by June 17. (TNA)





































