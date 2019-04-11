Consecrated Water transferred from provinces for Royal Coronation

Bangkok – The 76 provinces of Thailand this week organized rites to purify and sanctify the water collected from 108 sacred sources nationwide. The consecrated water will be used in the coronation ceremony of His Majesty the King next month. The water-consecration rituals were presided over by the provincial governors, while the candle-lighting and extinguishing ceremonies were performed by senior Buddhist monks.

In the provinces of Suphan Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Saraburi, Ang Thong, Phetchaburi, and Samut Songkhram, the Permanent Secretary for Interior, and Deputy Permanent Secretary for Interior, and the Director-General of the Department of Local Administration were assigned to preside over the water-consecration rites. Other ceremonies were attended by representatives from many government agencies and local volunteers.

The consecrated water is now contained in khontho, which are specially made vases blessed by monks and are stored at the Ministry of Interior. The sacred water collected from the Grand Palace in Bangkok is currently kept at Ho Sattrakhom near the Grand Palace and will be taken to the Ministry of Interior on April 12.