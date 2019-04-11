Northern airborne dust decreases but burning of rice stubble persists

Bangkok – Airborne dust caused by forest fires in the northern region has gradually decreased but the burning of rice stubble has remained at an alarming rate, prompting Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda to call on local villagers to stop the practice on their farms.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the haze situation has largely improved after he had sent a note to Laos and Myanmar calling for their help with the cross-border air pollution. He said Thai and Myanmar military and civilian officials have held talks on the issue and he thanked all villagers for their cooperation with the authorities to cope with the problem.

According to Gistda website, the number of hotspots in several provinces has reduced and none has been found in Lamphun province while airborne dust in the northern region has gradually decreased.

The haze and forest fire command center of Chiang Mai has received 25 air fresheners which will be donated to schools and community-based hospitals in every district of the province in addition to another 1,000 air fresheners which the province has already prepared. The first batch of 700 will be donated to schools, community-based hospitals, public service units and public health units, with children, elderly persons and those with respiratory problems being the targeted group.