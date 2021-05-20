Bangkok opens more field hospitals to cope with spread in communities and worker camps

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) opened Bangkok’s sixth field hospital on Wednesday, as the capital reels from a record 876 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the Ratchapipat 2 field hospital, at Wat Si Sudaram Worawihan in Bangkok Noi, is the first field hospital to open inside a temple, with strict measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, including wastewater and garbage management.









He said the BMA is setting up more field hospitals, to cope with the expected rise in infections, noting that COVID-19 has now spread into Bangkok’s communities and worker camps, after emerging in entertainment venues in late March and early April.







The governor also urged the public to abide by the restrictions, to reduce the number of new COVID-19 infections by as much as possible. (NNT)























