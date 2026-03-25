Commerce Ministry checks prices at Rangsit Market as living cost pressures rise

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Commerce has conducted a field inspection at Rangsit Market in Pathum Thani to monitor prices and assess cost-of-living conditions, with Trade Policy and Strategy Office Director Nantapong Chiralerspong leading the visit alongside local officials.

Officials reported that overall product availability remains sufficient, while prices vary depending on cost structures. Meat prices, including chicken and pork, have risen due to higher transportation and raw material costs, and some packaged goods have been adjusted to reflect supply chain expenses. In contrast, prepared food vendors have largely kept prices and portion sizes unchanged to retain customers.

During the visit, authorities detailed measures to ease living costs, including the Blue Flag program for affordable goods, coordination across supply chains to lower prices, and cost-reduction steps for raw materials. Oversight underpricing laws has also been tightened to ensure fair trade practices.

The ministry is reviewing plans to expand the list of controlled goods to include additional everyday items such as bottled water, plastic resins, and household products. Data collected during the visit will support inflation analysis, while authorities continue to urge the public to report unfair pricing, hoarding, or refusal to sell goods through the Department of Internal Trade hotline or provincial offices. (NNT)



































