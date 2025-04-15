229 sailors compete in Thailand’s 2025 National Sailing Championship as SEA Games qualifier heats up

PATTAYA, Thailand – The 2025 Thailand National Sailing Championship kicked off with high energy and fierce competition at Dongtan Bay in Sattahip, Chonburi, running from April 14 to 19. A total of 229 athletes from 211 boats took part in the prestigious event, which also serves as a key qualifier for the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

On the second day of racing, eight sailing classes were contested: Optimist (125 boats), ILCA 4 (37 boats), ILCA 6 (11 boats), ILCA 7 (10 boats), 420 (7 boats), 470 (5 boats), Hobie 16 (11 boats), and 29er (5 boats). The large turnout highlights the growing interest and competitive spirit of the Thai sailing community.







This championship plays a critical role in selecting athletes for the second SEA Games qualifying round. Prominent contenders in the Optimist class include Fai-lin Charoenphon, Edison Yin, Kritt Pramanee, and Natthaphon Chairob. In the ILCA 4 division, Davin Chou and Prin Supying are strong prospects, while Noppatsorn Khunbunchan and Marian Grace Montgomery stand out in ILCA 6.

Racing conditions proved challenging due to intense heat and light sea winds averaging 4–5 knots, with wave heights reaching up to one meter. Despite the difficulties, competitors showcased resilience and skill, pushing through tough conditions in their pursuit of SEA Games glory.

































