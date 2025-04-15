Frustration grows as villagers report ineffective checkpoints, questioning impact of road safety measures

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has been ramping up enforcement of road safety measures, especially during the Songkran holiday, a time notorious for a rise in road accidents and fatalities. The government has issued calls for stricter laws, such as the establishment of checkpoints, increased patrols, and enhanced monitoring of impaired driving. While these actions are necessary to address the immediate risks posed by the festival, some critics are calling for these measures to become a year-round priority rather than a seasonal reaction to accidents.







As traffic laws are enforced sporadically, with heightened attention only during major holidays like Songkran, many citizens argue that the enforcement is not enough to create lasting behavioral change. A comment circulating among locals highlights this concern: “How about enforcing traffic safety and related laws all year round? Otherwise, individuals will never learn to change behaviors or learn from effective enforcement or consequences of breaking the laws.” This sentiment speaks to a broader issue – the need for consistent law enforcement, where the consequences for breaking road safety laws are clear and present throughout the year.



In addition to improving enforcement, road safety education is also a key concern. Motorcyclists, who often account for a significant portion of road accidents, are not always reminded of the importance of wearing helmets. Critics argue that if enforcement and education surrounding helmet use were stronger, fewer lives would be lost. Additionally, the use of mobile phones by drivers remains a major cause of accidents. “How about educating individuals about wearing helmets when riding motorcycles, as well enforcement of all drivers using their cell phones, which increases the potential of accidents due to lack of focus,” one individual commented, calling for a more comprehensive approach to road safety that tackles these issues head-on.



Despite efforts to enhance law enforcement during Songkran, the situation in some regions reveals a lack of thorough commitment to the cause. In Isaan, for example, a local resident shared their experience: “It’s a joke, where I live in Isaan I went to the local BigC at about midday and passed 3 village checkpoints with only 1 member of staff and under the awning and they were all looking at their phones.” This reflects a disconnect between the government’s road safety initiatives and the actual enforcement on the ground, where even the presence of officers does not guarantee active participation in maintaining safety standards.



























