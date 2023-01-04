CNN New Year’s broadcast confuses Thailand and Taiwan

Thailand and Taiwan, along with Bangkok and Taipei, were mixed up on at least three occasions during live broadcasts on CNN early on Sunday (1 Jan).

During the broadcast, CNN Hong Kong correspondent Kristie Lu Stout was shown asking the news agency’s correspondent in Taipei about the celebrations in Thailand, which are an hour behind. In an unfortunate labeling mishap, a headline reading “Thailand’s Capital Welcomes 2023” appeared as the fireworks spectacle at Taipei 101 Tower flashed on screen.







Soon after, the screen flashed the caption “Bangkok Celebrates 2023” while still showing fireworks from Taipei. CNN’s confusion continued with a third mix-up, showing a recent image of fireworks in Thailand but captioning the location “Bangkok, Taiwan.”

Screenshots of the Snafus quickly went viral.







One commenter noticed that the program started showing footage of the Taipei 101 fireworks, but Lu Stout kept asking correspondent Will Ripley about Thailand while responding with information about Taipei.

Ripley later asked if she was asking about Taipei or Thailand, after which Lu Stout attributed the misunderstanding to a long night of coverage of multiple events. Ripley then responded by switching the conversation to street food tours in Thailand. (NNT)

























