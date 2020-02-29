Cross-Border trade falls 10.76 % in January

BANGKOK– Thailand’s cross-border trade dropped 10.76% in January due to the global economic slowdown and the Covid-19 outbreak.





The Commerce Ministry’s Foreign Trade Department revealed on Wednesday that the country’s overall cross-border trade amounted to THB86.07 billion in January.

Of that figure, exports from Thailand totaled THB59.5 billion while imports stood at THB26.56 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of THB32.93 billion, said the Foreign Trade Department’s Director General Keerati Rushchano.

Malaysia was Thailand’s largest trade partner among the four neighbors with the total cross-border trade volume of THB31.02 billion, said Keerati.

Thailand’s overall cross-border trade had been decreasing except exports to Cambodia that saw higher shipments of cars, livestock, fuel and minerals, he said.

Cross-border trade had been pressured by several negative factors until the Covid-19 outbreak threatened further slowdown, Keerati added.







