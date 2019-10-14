Chonburi stages Buffalo Racing Festival

The 148th Buffalo Running Festival in Chonburi was attended by a large number of people this year as usual. The event is held annually to preserve the province’s cultural heritage. Chonburi’s 148th Buffalo Racing Festival was held on October 12, 2019, in front of the Muang Chonburi District Office in Chonburi province. The opening ceremony was presided over by Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome. In the morning, there was a buffalo cart parade of over one kilometer in length which was observed by a large number of people and both Thai and foreign tourists.

Apart from the must-see buffalo racing, the festival offered a wide range of fun-filled activities that have been created to also mark the importance of the buffalo in Thai history, such as the Most Healthy Buffalo Contest, Buffalo Fashion Contest and a retro parade of beautifully-decorated buffalo carts. Other highlights included a Miss Farmer Beauty Contest, Thai local sports contest, a fair selling OTOP products and presenting performances.

Buffalo racing has been held each year for on the 14th day of the waxing moon of the 11th lunar month which marks the end of the rainy season and the arrival of winter when the harvest has been completed. The event was initiated as a way to express gratitude to the buffaloes after working for farmers in the previous months by beautifully decorating them and feeding them generously.