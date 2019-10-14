Tourist police ready to help Japanese tourists stranded in Thailand

Thai Tourist Police have accelerated assistance for Japanese tourists who are stranded in Thailand after being affected by tropical cyclone Hagibis. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affair (MFA) has called on Thai people to closely follow the situation and announcements by the Japanese government.

Ms Bussadi Santiphitaks, Director-General of the MFA Department of Information, said she had received a report from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo regarding the situation of tropical cyclone Hagibis. The most severely affected areas are Tokyo and Tokai. Thai people in Kansai, Kanto and Tokai are asked to closely follow announcements of the local authorities, check temporary shelters nearby and stay indoors. They are strongly advised against taking pictures of storms and piers or going sightseeing.

There are currently no reports of Thais being affected by the storm. Thai people in Japan can contact the Consular Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo by calling (+81) 03-5789-2449 or the Department of Consular Affairs’ Hotline 02-572-8442.

Police Lieutenant General Damrongsak Kittipraphas, Assistant Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), disclosed measures to help those affected by tropical cyclone Hagibis in Japan saying that the tourist police will be responsible for helping Japanese people stranded in Thailand after the airlines canceled flights to Japan and can’t return home. Initially, the airlines and airports can still take care of the tourists but if the RTP are asked for assistance, the tourist police have already had measures to help the stranded tourists by coordinating with relevant agencies to provide them with accommodation and food. For affected tourists whose visas will expire soon, the RTP has also already coordinated with the immigration police to help them.