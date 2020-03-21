Chinese woman detained after spitting on bus from COVID-19 fear, Bangkok – Thailand

BANGKOK– A Chinese woman has been detained after spitting and loitering on a bus from Bangkok to Saraburi and refusing to have a health check.







According to the stewardess and passengers on Bangkok-Saraburi bus, the woman was seen spitting and ditching trash and bubble gum on the bus.

A passenger tried to persuade her to use hand sanitizer. A video clip shows she was holding hand sanitizer snatched from the passenger and kept asking “please, tell me what’s this?”

The passenger insisted she already told her it was hand sanitizer.

After the bus arrived in Saraburi, bus operator, police and health official asked the woman to have a health check but she refused, claiming that she needed to go back to China in two days.

The Chinese woman then walked to a train station and caught a train to Bangkok. She was reportedly been detained and sent to Siriraj Hospital Friday morning for a Covid-19 test.

Other passengers said while on the bus the woman also spat on her hands and cloth then moved to sit on several seats. Netizens have condemned the woman for what could be an attempt to spread the coronavirus or COVID-19. (TNA)

