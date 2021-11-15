Chinese travellers name Thailand their ‘Recommended Travel Destination of the Year’

Thailand has won the ‘Recommended Travel Destination of the Year’ award at the 2021 City Travel Hotel Awards organised by the Chinese magazine City Travel.

Thailand was the only outbound tourist destination receiving the award at the presentation ceremony, which took place on 10 November, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbour in Shanghai.







Mr. Lertchai Wangtrakuldi, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Shanghai Office, said, “This coveted accolade shows that Thailand continues to hold enormous appeal for Chinese travellers. And, with Thailand having further reopened to tourism at the beginning of November, now is the time to be promoting the destination in the major source market that is China.”



China is among the 63 approved countries and territories from where travellers can visit Thailand under quarantine-free entry requirements introduced on 1 November, 2021.

City Travel magazine, with a monthly circulation of 200,000 copies, is read by Chinese tourists for the accommodation, dining, sightseeing, and other information it features on various international destinations.



























