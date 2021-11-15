Thai PM meets business operators in Krabi during mobile cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived in the southern province before chairing the cabinet’s first upcountry mobile meeting this year.

Upon his arrival at Krabi airport, Gen Prayut was briefed on a project to renovate its passenger terminal. Then he visited a tourist service and safety center in Muang district. There he saw firefighting and rescue demonstrations by teams of rescue workers from southern provinces facing the Andaman Sea. The center has comprehensive firefighting and rescue courses for interested parties from other provinces.







The prime minister was also scheduled to open a store of local products from Ranong, Phuket, Phangna, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces at the Andaman Cultural Center in Muang district and inspect tourist service at Khlong Rud community in Nong Talay sub-district.

Gen Prayut will end his work schedule with a meeting with local business operators and administrators at the office of the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Ao Nang sub-district. (TNA)











































