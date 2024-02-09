Chinese tourists dressed in Thai traditional attire at iconic Tha Phae gate, Chiang Mai

The golden dragon parade is one of the highlight of the Chinese New Year celebration in the northern province of Chiang Mai while Chinese tourists dressed in Thai traditional attire, taking photos at the iconic Tha Phae gate.

The atmosphere in Chiang Mai during the Chinese New Year festival featured lion and golden dragon dance troupes from Bangkok, captivating audiences as they paraded through the streets, as they paraded through the streets. Store owners invited them inside to bring good luck and prosperity.







Meanwhile, at Tha Phae Gate in the heart of Chiang Mai, numerous Chinese tourists, either in tour groups or traveling individually, rented Thai costumes to take pictures against the backdrop of the old city wall, one of Chiang Mai’s landmarks.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, Thai-Chinese people dressed in vibrant red outfits and brought auspicious foods and offerings to the Thao Suranaree Monument and Khun Yai Mo, the great heroine of the northeastern province. This tradition, passed down through generations, serves as a focal point for the people of Korat, strengthening community bonds.







At the monument, the local authorities ban incense burning to reduce air pollution Visitors were cooperative, understanding the environmental concerns associated with the PM 2.5 problem.

In southern province of Trang, the atmosphere during the Chinese New Year festivities was lively from the morning, especially at the century-old Tham Kong Yia shrine in the municipality.

The shrine attracted Thai-Chinese people dressed in bright red attire, bringing their families and relatives to pay respects to the Chinese Gods. They offered offerings such as roasted pork, boiled ducks, stewed pork belly, auspicious fruits, and various sweets to welcome the new year, believing that by paying homage to the sacred shrine, they would bring them good health and prosperity to their businesses.







As for the popular dish, Trang-style roasted pork, demand has surged over the past four years since the COVID-ASF situation caused pork prices to rise. It’s estimated that during the Chinese New Year season, orders for roasted pork exceeded 500-600 pigs, despite rising costs of other ingredients. Merchants have announced that they will maintain their prices to assist consumers during this time. (TNA)





























