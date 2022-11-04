Chinese rocket debris to fall by tonight with 1.2% chance to hit Thailand

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) expects debris from the Longmarch 5B-Y4 rocket of China to fall to the earth on Nov 4 with a chance of Thailand being hit at only 1.2%.

GISTDA director Sittiporn Channamsin said it might fall between 2pm and 3pm or within 10pm in the Pacific Ocean and the chance of the rocket hitting Thailand dropped to only 1.2%.







The rocket was launched on Oct 31 to send the Mengtian module to the Tiangong Space Station. After the mission, the rocket will fall to the earth due to gravity.

People are concerned because the rocket weighs 21 tons and its structure can remain even after it re-enters the atmosphere with its temperature to soar to 2,600 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the rocket orbited past Thailand. (TNA)

































