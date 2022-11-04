Thai movies promoted at American Film Market & Conference 2022

Thailand’s Commerce Minister, Jurin Laksanawisit, has led eight Thai film companies and related businesses to attend the “American Film Market & Conference (AFM) 2022” in Los Angeles, California, which is being held on 1-6 November, to promote Thai movies and increase the investment in movie industry in Thailand.







Activities that are arranged by Commerce Ministry during the AFM 2022 are as follows:

– The signing of cooperation between Epic Pictures Group, Inc., U.S.A., and Hollywood (Thailand), Ltd., to co-produce the movie “Insee Daeng (Red Eagle) 2024,” with an investment of about 200 million baht;

– The “Thai Night,” which was hosted by the Commerce Ministry, where Thai movie directors were able to meet and have discussions with 250 international movie companies;







– The eight Thai film companies that accompanied the Commerce Minister to AFM 2022 expect to sell their content worth 800 million baht to international movie firms. More than 50 outstanding Thai films were presented during the event.

The Cabinet has recently approved measures to encourage foreign movie production companies to shoot in Thailand, granting them an expense rebate of up to 20%. (PRD)

































