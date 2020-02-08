Thai Martial Arts Festival coming March 8-16

Pattaya will celebrate Thailand’s rich boxing history at the International & Thai Martial Arts Games and Festival March 8-16 in Pattaya.





Tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai and Chinawut Sirisamphan, President of the Khru Muay Thai Association announced the fifth-annual event Jan. 28 at the Mytt Beach Hotel.

The festival will include 200 booths spread along Pattaya Beach offering everything from boxing lessons and memorabilia to food and drink.

The week-long competition will include Muay Thai boxing, Thai sward-fighting, Muay Thai-style aerobics, boxing training, traditional boxer dances and physical fitness tests.