Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine plays a key role in saving Thai lives

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has revealed that the Sinovac vaccine has played a key role in saving Thai lives since the Alpha variant was found in the country early this year.

DDC Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said the Chinese made vaccine has helped Thailand control the pandemic since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, when the world was facing vaccine shortages due to the huge demand and inadequate supply.







He explained that, by having the vaccine at that time, Thailand was able to control the outbreak and save many lives. Although all vaccine efficiency has been reduced by the Delta variant, it does not mean Sinovac is ineffective.

Dr. Opas added that, with regard to corruption, the DDC would like to assure everyone about the Public Health Ministry’s transparency in its vaccine management plan. The Chinese government is also concerned about corruption. (NNT)

























