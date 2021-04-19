Chinese-made CoronaVac shows increased level of immunity, states Thai Health Ministry

The Ministry of Public Health has insisted that CoronaVac, developed by Chinese company Sinovac, could protect people against Covid-19.







Department of Medical Science (DMS) Director-General Dr Supakit Sirilak said the immunity develops two weeks after vaccination. However, the level of immunity differs based on the virus variants.



He said anyone wanting to check the efficacy of their jabs should only have their immunity checked by standard laboratory tests with a proven method, adding that a research of CoronaVac’s efficacy in Chile showing that the level of immunity increased by 47.8% when tested 14 days after two shots but was as high as 95.6% after 70 days. (NNT)











