Chinese call scam gang busted at luxurious pool villas in Chiang Mai

Police arrested about 20 suspects at luxurious pool villas at the center of this northern province allegedly for operating a call scam.

Police raided eight pool villas at a housing estate in Chang Phuak sub-district, Chiang Mai. There they found about 20 people, some 20 computers and notebooks containing messages prepared for them to trick victims out of money. Their head told police each scam gangster received a monthly salary of 20,000 baht plus commissions.



The head of the gang was identified only as Awei, a 29-year-old Chinese man. About five other Chinese suspects were at large.

The gang had settled at the pool villas recently and paid over 300,000 baht for the rent and about 400,000 baht for gangsters each month, not including commissions. The payment was little compared with money from hundreds of people who fell victims to the gang daily.







About 10 victims already filed complaints with police who handled the case as an organized crime. (TNA)




































