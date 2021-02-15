Chinese automaker sees Thailand as its ASEAN base for electric vehicle production

BANGKOK – The prime minister welcomed executives of a Chinese automaker and encouraged it to use Thailand as its base for electric vehicle production where Thai workers will have jobs and improve their skills.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha received the delegation of Elliot Zhang, president of Great Wall Motor ASEAN & Thailand. He said that he was pleased that the company saw the potential of Thailand as an automotive production base in Southeast Asia.







The prime minister said that the company’s electric vehicle project went along with his government’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy policy which was aimed at reducing oil consumption and negative impacts on the environment.

“The company plans to produce 80,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter and wants Thailand to be its base for the production of automobiles and exports in ASEAN. This will create jobs and improve the skills of Thai people that will support the growth of the automotive industry in the future,” Mr. Zhang said.

On the same occasion, the company donated 500,000 surgical masks to the government to help contain COVID-19. (TNA)

















