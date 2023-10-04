Chinese Ambassador expresses his gratitude for kind patronage of Their Majesties the King and Queen in supporting mall shooting victims

Following the recent shooting tragedy in Bangkok, the Prime Minister has declared that Their Majesties the King and Queen have generously extended their royal patronage to support the victims.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin conveyed the message while visiting the injured at Chulalongkorn Hospital. He mentioned that out of the victims receiving treatments at the facility, 3 were severely wounded, including a foreign tourist who is now in stable condition.







Two tourists who were traveling with another friend who sustained injuries during the incident were lost and could not locate their injured friend. Thankfully, the Tourism Authority of Thailand assisted them with interpretation services, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Royal Thai Police were able to reunite them with their friend.

Moreover, the Prime Minister has communicated the situation to the Chinese Ambassador, who expressed appreciation for the Thai government’s attention and care. The Ambassador also voiced his gratitude for the kind patronage of Their Majesties the King and Queen.







Regarding the incident’s potential impact on Thailand’s tourism image, the Prime Minister assured that every possible precautionary measure is being taken. Collaboration with the police and the site of the incident has been swift and efficient, ensuring that everything proceeded according to established protocols.

Addressing concerns about special directives given to the Royal Thai Police chief and the hospital, the Prime Minister stated that no specific instructions were issued as everyone was well aware of their responsibilities and the hospital had been providing exemplary care to the victims.

In a recent update, reporters said missing tourists have been located and are safe, and that the prime minister has been informed of the latest development. Additionally, Malaysia has inquired about the situation due to the presence of Malaysian Royalty in Thailand. In response, the prime minister assured the Malaysian side of the now stable and secure situation.













