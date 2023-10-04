PM advocates for strengthening gun laws

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin thanked the police for swift action in control the situation of the mall shooting, while discussing firearm regulations with National Police Chief.

The prime minister on Wednesday met Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, the national police chief at the Royal Thai Police headquarters following the shooting at Siam Paragon mall yesterday which involves the 14-year-old suspect using a modified blank- firing pistol to attack people.







The prime minister expressed his gratitude to the National Police for their outstanding and prompt operations carried out yesterday. These operations included the efficient apprehension of the wrongdoer and the search for Chinese tourists who were scattered during the chaos.

He also mentioned that he had personally contacted the Chinese Ambassador to confirm the safety of the missing people, which helped alleviate concerns.







During the meeting, he discussed measures that the police would take to enhance firearm regulations and control the easy accessibility of firearms. He emphasized the importance of the National Police Bureau providing detailed information on these measures in the near future.

As he also serves as the Minister of Finance and oversees the Customs Department, he highlighted the need for strict control of firearm imports, which is a loophole for bringing firearms into the country. (TNA)













