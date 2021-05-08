China-made Sinovac vaccine will be administered to people aged over 60 in Thailand

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakulsaid China’s Sinovac vaccine will be administered to people aged over 60 in Thailand after presiding over a National Communicable Disease Committee meeting on Friday.

He said the committee approved the proposal to give Sinovac vaccine to people aged over 60 who meet medical requirements, as studies by Chinese authorities support the vaccine's suitability.







The ministry will, therefore, send the documents to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with registration of Sinovac vaccine for people over 60 in Thailand. (NNT)
























