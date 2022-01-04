‘Children’s Day’ award ceremony in Bangkok postponed; local activities under tight controls

The Ministry of Education has postponed its annual Children’s Day event at the Teachers Council Auditorium in Bangkok to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong announced the postponement of the Children’s Day celebration event for 2022 at the Teachers Council Auditorium. The event typically features an award ceremony for children and youths who positively represent Thailand. The 250 participants also have a chance to meet the Prime Minister in an auditorium and receive plaques honoring their achievements.







Minister Trinuch said the ceremony ran the risk of spreading COVID-19 despite being organized under stringent public health measures.

She noted, however, that the ministry had not ordered the cancellation of any local activities, but organizers must consult with provincial communicable diseases committees to determine whether or not an event should take place. Organizers and participants must also strictly follow disease prevention measures by requiring that attendees present proof of being fully vaccinated. They must also provide evidence of testing negative for COVID no more than 72 hours in advance.



The education minister added that her ministry will decide when and how activities will be rescheduled based on the developing situation to ensure the safety of the children and their parents. (NNT)



























