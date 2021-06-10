Chiang Mai sends last two patients home and closes its field hospital

Chiang Mai authorities have announced the closure of its last field hospital, after doctors sent the final two patients home on Wednesday, following their full recovery from COVID-19.







Field hospital director Amporn Iamsri announced that the facility, at Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Muang district, had closed and all staff will return to their hospitals next Tuesday, but the equipment will not be moved out until the end of this month, in case the coronavirus situation worsens.

He said, while new patients will, for now, be treated at regular hospitals, the field hospital can be reopened within days if new clusters emerge in Chiang Mai.





The decision comes after the province has seen daily new infections drop into single digits and planning begins for reopening to fully vaccinated tourists. New coronavirus transmissions in Chiang Mai have dwindled since last month. It reported only one new case on Wednesday, taking the tally of new cases to 4,107 since the third outbreak began in April. (NNT)



















