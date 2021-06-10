Thai Airways schedules flights to destinations in Asia, Europe and Australia in July – September

Thai Airways International (THAI) will operate on 16 routes to Asian, European and Australian destinations in July – September.

Nond Kalinta, THAI’s executive vice president for commercial affairs, said the airline would operate on the 16 routes during July and September to meet the demand of business people and tourists.







For Asian destinations, the airline will operate:

– 5 flights a week on the Bangkok-Hong Kong route;

– 3 flights a week on Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita), Bangkok-Osaka, Bangkok-Taipei and Bangkok-Manila routes;

– 2 flights a week on Bangkok-Tokyo (Haneda), Bangkok-Nagoya, Bangkok-Seoul and Bangkok-Lahore routes; and

– 1 flight a week on Bangkok-Dhaka route.





For European destinations, it will operate:

– 3 flights a week on Bangkok-Frankfurt route;

– 2 flights a week on Bangkok-London and Bangkok-Copenhagen routes; and

– 1 flight a week on Bangkok-Paris and Bangkok-Zurich routes.

For Australia, THAI will operate 2 flights a week on Bangkok-Sydney route.

Mr Nond said the airline’s operations met hygiene excellence standards. Besides, it sprayed disinfectant and conducted deep cleaning on every aircraft after landing, he said. (TNA)























