Chiang Mai selected as ‘World Festival and Event City’

Chiang Mai, one of Thailand’s northern provinces, has recently been selected as the World Festival and Event City 2022 by the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA).

Besides Chiang Mai, four other cities – Jinju in South Korea, McAllen in the U.S.A., Penghu County in Taiwan, and Philadelphia in the U.S.A. – were awarded, as well.







Under the connection with the famous “Lanna” northern culture, the Government has designated the Northern Economic Corridor, or NEC, as a production base for the creative economy based on Lanna culture. The NEC covers Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, and Lampang provinces.







In addition, the zone can be connected to neighboring countries, especially Lao PDR and southern China, through a double-track railway and high-speed trains, which can help boost trade and investment as well as tourism. (PRD)

































