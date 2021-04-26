Chiang Mai orders wearing facemasks, bans all forms of festivities

Forty-eight provinces including Bangkok and Chiang Mai ordered to wear masks when going outside and violators will be fined.







Chiang Mai provinces ordered people to put on masks at the market, department stores, airports, train stations, workplaces and public places. Violators face one year in jail or a maximum fine of 20,000 baht. The mask-wearing rule was put into effect on Monday (April 26) until May 9.



The province also bans organizing all forms of feasts. Funerals can be held with no more than 50 attendees.







Chiang Mai reported 78 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the new wave of the outbreak to 3,302. There are 2,131 Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals. (TNA)



























