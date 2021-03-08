Chiang Mai hotels slash room rates by up to 90% while tourists flock to beach destinations

Chiang Mai hoteliers have slashed their room rates by up to 90% during the off-peak season to attract more guests with weaker purchasing power.

Thai Hotels Association’s northern chapter President La-Iad Bungsrithong said tourists mostly flock to beach destinations in the South in March, prompting operators in the province to prepare for the upcoming low season.







She said the occupancy rate in March dropped to less than 3% and that trend will continue in April, which is expected to see 3-5% of occupancy despite the Songkran celebration.

According to Mrs La-Iad, even though vaccine distribution has started globally, the target markets for Chiang Mai such as China still cannot take outbound trips, and operators have to rely on the domestic market for the whole year. (NNT)

















