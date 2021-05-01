Chiang Mai establishes ‘Hospitech’ as another option for patients

Chiang Mai has established a Hospitech at Mae Jo University as a new option for the accommodation of COVID-19 patients. The patients will have access to free medical treatment, just as they have at public hospitals.

Mae Jo University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with San Sai Hospital and San Sai District on operating an extension of the university’ field hospital, to support the treatment of people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and screened by Chiang Mai’s field hospital. The focus is on students and personnel of Mae Jo University, the disabled, a whole family that is exposed to COVID-19 or young children who need to be accompanied and a group of people who were exposed to COVID-19 according to the diagnosis of a doctor.







San Sai Hospital has installed the management system and performed medical work while San Sai District will provide support and coordination with relevant agencies. Mae Jo University has prepared the venue using the rooms of the International Education and Training Center and has supported management.



Hospitech has a total of 100 beds and 44 rooms, all of which are equipped with CCTV to allow the medical team to closely monitor the patients’ symptoms. Patients staying here must abide by the rules of the main field hospital. The patients have access to free medical treatment just as they have in public hospitals. (NNT)



