Chiang Mai continues air pollution battle amid wildfires and cross-border haze

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has addressed the ongoing air pollution crisis in Chiang Mai province, stating that although the city continues to rank globally for PM2.5 levels, there has been a significant reduction by a third in comparison to previous years.

Expressing his support for those working to combat the issue, the prime minister highlighted the next 45 days as a critical period that demands utmost vigilance and the application of strict measures to mitigate the problem. He also pointed out the necessity for serious negotiations concerning cross-border haze from neighboring countries.







During his visit to Chiang Mai on March 16, Srettha observed the efforts being made to prevent and resolve the problems of wildfires, haze, and PM2.5 pollution. His visit took place at the meeting room of the Mae Faek – Mae Ngud Somboon Chon water distribution and maintenance project in Mae Taeng district. (NNT)

































