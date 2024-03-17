Chiang Mai celebrates lifestyle of Lisu indigenous people as emerging tourism

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, on March 16, presided over the opening ceremony of an economic stimulation and tourism promotion project, celebrating the lifestyle of the Lisu indigenous people and other ethnic tribes through silk-related activities.

Organized at Chaloem Phrakiat 82nd Anniversary Park in Chiang Mai province, the event highlighted the collaboration between local organizations and the government to enhance the economy and encourage cultural tourism.







Chiang Mai, known for its ethnic diversity and cultural richness, including unique traditions, customs, and festivals, serves as a perfect backdrop for this project. Srettha announced that the government, under his leadership, is now in the process of drafting a bill on ethnic diversity. The legislation, expected to be presented to the parliament later this year, addresses the government’s commitment to recognizing identity diversity, equality, and basic rights for all, including the Lisu community.

During a speech, Srettha commended the contributions of individuals involved in organizing the event, expressing his aspirations for the day's activities to be fruitful, in alignment with established objectives, and to generate a sense of delight among all participants. (NNT)












































