Chiang Mai chosen as location for ‘The Bachelorette Japan Season 2’

The Northern Province of Chiang Mai has been chosen as the filming location for ‘The Bachelorette Japan Season 2’, which will premiere on Amazon Prime on July 7, 2022.

The Tokyo Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) collaborated closely with YD Creation, the company licensed by Warner Brothers and Amazon Prime Japan to produce ‘The Bachelorette Japan Season 2’. The reality television show was filmed in Chiang Mai, from October to December 2021, with the participation of sixty-five Japanese actors.







TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that the filming enables Chiang Mai to showcase its natural tourist attractions, world-class cultural performances, and local hospitality. In addition, it reaffirmed Thailand’s stringent safety and health measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.





The ‘Bachelorette Japan Season 2’ will feature a variety of Chiang Mai attractions and activities, including Wat Doi Saket and hot air ballooning, as well as Chiang Mai International Airport. End-roll credits for the show will include a note of appreciation to TAT and THAI Smile Airways, two key partners who assisted with filming episodes in Thailand.







TAT Tokyo Office and YD Creation previously collaborated on ‘The Bachelor Japan Season 4’ between April and June 2021 in the southern provinces of Phuket, Phang-nga, and Krabi. Six of the ten 60-minute episodes of the fourth season of “The Bachelor Japan” were filmed in Thailand, with the first episode airing on November 25, 2021. (NNT)

































