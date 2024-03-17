Thailand plans corn import ban to combat pollution in northern region

The government is taking steps to address the issue of PM2.5 pollution, particularly in the Northern region, with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announcing a prospective ban on corn imports from neighboring countries next year. During a visit to Chiang Mai to assess wildfire and haze prevention efforts, Srettha revealed ongoing discussions with Cambodia, Laos, and the Myanmar military to tackle cross-border environmental challenges.







Recognizing the economic pressures leading to agricultural waste burning, the premier made clear the need for innovative solutions and cooperation with the military to manage agricultural waste more effectively. In addition to banning corn imports during the critical high season from January to April, the government is considering tax increases as part of its rigorous approach to combating pollution. Efforts to educate farmers on sustainable practices and the recent approval of additional wildfire prevention funds are also being addressed.







Through the implementation of government initiatives, Thailand has experienced an improvement in air quality, evidenced by a reduction in both hotspots and PM2.5 levels in comparison to the previous year. Despite this progress, challenges persist, as illustrated by Chiang Mai’s recent placement at the forefront of IQAir’s ranking of cities with the highest levels of air pollution on a global scale. (NNT)































