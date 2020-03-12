TAT’s annual events & festivals from March to May 2020 in Thailand (Cancellation & Postpones)

Due to health concerns relating to the spread of COVID-19, most TAT-hosted Songkran events have been cancelled, but Thailand’s rich New Year traditions remain.







Bangkok, 11 March, 2020, at 15.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform international and domestic tourists that most of the TAT’s annual events and festivals scheduled during March and May, 2020, have been cancelled, scaled back or postponed.

This strategic cooperation is in line with the Royal Thai Government’s current nationwide surveillance, prevention and control measures for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

As the nation intensifies its measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, TAT as a state-run enterprise is doing its utmost to strictly implement preventive measures and heighten awareness for all tourists in Thailand to protect them from being exposed to the virus.

Taking into consideration the aim to safeguard public health, TAT has reconsidered events and festivals that it annually hosts, co-hosts or supports.

Although most Songkran related events that TAT normally hosts annually were cancelled this year, TAT deeply values the Thai New Year, a traditional time to place family first, pay respect to one’s elders, and visit temples.

The status of some events and festivals are as follows:

Event/Date Venue Status Detail World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks Bangkok Postponed 16-17 May, 2020 The Glorious of Ayutthaya Fair 13-22 March, 2020 Ayutthaya Postponed New dates to be confirmed. First WBC Muay Thai World Convention 14-16 March, 2020 Bangkok Postponed New dates to be confirmed. World Wai KruMuay Thai Ceremony 16-17 March, 2020 Ayutthaya Cancelled – Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 19-22 March, 2020 Bangkok Postponed New dates to be confirmed. 2020 PTT Thailand Grand Prix (Moto GP) 20-22 March, 2020 Buri Ram Postponed 2-4 October, 2020 Peace Road Thailand 2020 22 March, 2020 Songkhla Postponed New dates to be confirmed. Poi Sang Long Festival 3-5 April, 2020 Mae Hong Son Confirmed – Andaman Jazz by the Sea 4 April, 2020 Phuket Postponed 7 August, 2020 Longlay Beach Life Festival 4-5 April, 2020 Cha-am, Phetchaburi Postponed New dates to be confirmed. Phuket Bike Week 11-18 April, 2020 Phuket Postponed New dates to be confirmed. International Balloon Festival at Hat Yai 1-3 May, 2020 Hat Yai, Songkhla Cancelled – Bangkok Asia Wellness Conference 2-3 May, 2020 Bangkok Confirmed – Top of the Gulf Regatta 1-6 May, 2020 Pattaya Rescheduled 30 April – 5 May 2021 Amazing Pattaya Seafood Festival 8-10 May, 2020 Pattaya Postponed New dates to be confirmed. Amazing Thai Taste @ Premium Craft 22-24 May, 2020 Phatthalung Postponed 19-21 June, 2020 Samui Regatta 23-30 May, 2020 Samui, Surat Thani Confirmed – The Great Mekong Bike Ride 2020 29-31 May, 2020 Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan Postponed 12-14 June, 2020

For other events and festivals not listed in this press release, tourists are advised to monitor updates from the organizers. For information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

*This press release is published on 11 March, 2020, at 15.00 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.























