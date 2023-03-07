Chiang Mai, Bangkok ranked among top ten most polluted cities

By Pattaya Mail
Chiang Mai and Bangkok were ranked sixth and ninth most polluted cities in the world for air quality respectively on Tuesday morning, according to Iqair.com

Chiang Mai was reported with a US AQI of 184 and Bangkok with 176 as of 10 am.
Chiang Mai was shrouded by smog from forest fires with low visibility. A total of 87 hotspots were detected in the province on Monday.



Four Northern provinces – Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son and Lamphun reported 312 hotspots today.
PM 2.5 levels in Chiang Mai’s Muang district were measured between 74-85 micrograms per cubic metre and as high as 113 micrograms per cubic metre in Hod district.

Levels of ultra-fine dust particles (PM2.5) exceeded the safety threshold in the capital, measured between 61-93 micrograms per cubic meters, reported the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. People are advised to refrain from outdoor activities and to wear a mask when going out.  (TNA)


