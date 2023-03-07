Siripaporn becomes second Thai to win World Women’s Snooker Championship

By Pattaya Mail
This is a historic win for Siripaporn, who has become the second Thai woman to win the Women’s Snooker Championship after Mink Saraburi, who was the champion last year.

Thailand’s Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan has emerged as the champion of the World Women’s Snooker Championship, defeating her Chinese opponent, Bai Yulu, 6-3 in the final held at Hi-End Snooker Club on Saturday (4 Mar).

Under the best of 11 frames rule, Bai Yulu won the first session 3-2. However, Siripaporn bounced back in the second session and won four frames in a row to secure the title.



Siripaporn’s win has earned her a ticket to join other Thai professional players on the professional snooker circuit for two years. These players include F Nakhon Nayok, Moo Paknam, Jack Saraburi, and Mink Saraburi.

As the champion of the Women’s Snooker Championship, Siripaporn received a cash prize of 8,000 pounds (331,000 baht). (NNT)


