Siripaporn becomes second Thai to win World Women’s Snooker Championship

Thailand’s Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan has emerged as the champion of the World Women’s Snooker Championship, defeating her Chinese opponent, Bai Yulu, 6-3 in the final held at Hi-End Snooker Club on Saturday (4 Mar).

Under the best of 11 frames rule, Bai Yulu won the first session 3-2. However, Siripaporn bounced back in the second session and won four frames in a row to secure the title.







This is a historic win for Siripaporn, who has become the second Thai woman to win the Women’s Snooker Championship after Mink Saraburi, who was the champion last year. In the semi-finals, Siripaporn defeated Mink to earn her place in the final against Bai Yulu.

Siripaporn’s win has earned her a ticket to join other Thai professional players on the professional snooker circuit for two years. These players include F Nakhon Nayok, Moo Paknam, Jack Saraburi, and Mink Saraburi.

As the champion of the Women’s Snooker Championship, Siripaporn received a cash prize of 8,000 pounds (331,000 baht). (NNT)































