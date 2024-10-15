Charity brunch to support refugees in crisis worldwide Oct 20

BANGKOK, Thailand – Blue Elephant Restaurant in Bangkok is hosting a charity brunch on October 20 to raise funds for UNHCR’s Empathy Emergency Fund, supporting refugees in crisis worldwide. The event, held in honor of International Chefs Day, will feature two of Thailand’s most esteemed chefs: Nooror Somany Steppe, owner of Blue Elephant, and Michelin-starred chef Supinya Junsuta, also known as Jay Fai.



Guests will enjoy a selection of gourmet dishes, including Nooror’s renowned Bespoke Massaman Lamb and Jay Fai’s signature Crab Omelette, which will be auctioned during the event. The charity brunch will also feature a raffle, live performances, and an auction of artworks by Thai artist Vorasan Supap, with proceeds helping to provide essential aid to refugees facing malnutrition and other hardships.







The event is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Blue Elephant Sukhumvit Thai Heritage Cuisine and Monkey Pod Garden Bar (Sukhumvit Soi 13).

Reservations are required due to limited seating and can be made through [email protected], by phone at +662 673 9353, or via Line ID: @blueelephantbkk. Established in 2022, the Empathy Emergency Fund enables UNHCR to respond quickly to global humanitarian emergencies. (NNT)





































