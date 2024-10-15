Chiang Rai roads reopen after floods and landslides

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – The Department of Highways (DOH) has accelerated efforts to repair roads and restore transportation routes damaged by severe flooding in Chiang Rai province. Heavy rains and landslides had disrupted key routes, notably Highway 1150, which links Wiang Pa Pao district in Chiang Rai to Phrao in Chiang Mai. Multiple landslides blocked sections of the road, impeding travel and the transport of goods. The DOH has now cleared the debris and reopened the highway, with further inspections underway to ensure road safety. Travelers are advised to follow safety instructions, and a 24-hour hotline is available for assistance.



Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has commended the Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Relief Operations Center for its coordinated response to flood recovery efforts in northern Thailand. Led by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, the center has worked closely with local authorities to restore essential services. Utilities such as water and electricity have been largely restored, and temporary housing is being provided for families whose homes were destroyed. Full recovery in Mae Sai district is expected by October 21, with other areas set to be restored by the end of the month.







The government has also revised its financial aid program for flood victims, offering 9,000 baht per household and an additional 10,000 baht for homes requiring mud cleanup. As of mid-October, over 200,000 households across 57 provinces have applied for assistance. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has forwarded verified claims to the Government Savings Bank, which has disbursed over 86 million baht to affected households. Efforts are continuing to ensure that all eligible families receive financial support.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has also announced plans to propose the “Half-and-Half Northern Tourism” initiative to the Cabinet to revitalize the tourism sector in flood-affected regions, expecting the campaign to be implemented in November. (NNT)





































