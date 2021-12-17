CentralWorld in Bangkok showcases World-Class Festival for New Year 2022

CentralWorld is planning a world-class end-of-year countdown festival with Covid-19 prevention measures in place for everyone to celebrate the New Year holidays.

Central Pattana Public Company said that this end-of-year event will take place from December 25-31 at Bangkok’s CentralWorld department store under the name “centralwOrld bangkOk cOuntdOwn 2022” from 8 pm to 12.15 am.







CPN executive vice-president of Marketing Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana said the New Year’s countdown party will reflect its grand ambitions of turning the department store into a key landmark in Asia. One of the highlights will be sending a ’Message to the World” event through the [email protected] screen, as well as a 3D fireworks spectacle that will last 7 minutes.



In regards to Covid-19 prevention measures, the executive vice-president assures that the Safe Plus+ protocol will be strictly enforced at the venue. Participants must register seven days in advance and provide copies of their ID cards, contact information, and evidence of double vaccination via the “Moh Promt” app or official documents from medical institutions. (NNT)



























